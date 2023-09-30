SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — The city of South Salt Lake saw hundreds of drones fly overhead in celebration of the city’s 85th birthday Friday night, according to South Salt Lake Police.

The event, which took place at the Central Park Community Center, hosted a 300-drone light show, as well as a silent dance party, basketball, bounce houses, food trucks, and face painting.

“300 drones lite up the South Sat Lake sky to celebrate our 85th birthday. Special thanks to the special event team, public safety, volunteers and community for making tonight’s celebration EPIC!” South Salt Lake Police stated on social media.

Utah-based company Open Sky, specializing in creative drone light shows, put on the show. Their work can be seen here.

More and more cities have been pushing to make the switch to drone shows instead of fireworks in recent years. The change can help mitigate fire danger and alleviate air quality concerns.

For Salt Lake City’s last Fourth of July, Mayor Erin Mendenhall said, “As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires. The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors.”

Drone shows typically host a display of lights, choreographed formations, and aerial acrobatics.