SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Around 30 ducks died at Liberty Park earlier this month, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Officials suspect botulism, or possibly another toxin, to be the cause of death.

The DWR initially received a report that around 30 wild ducks had died at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park pond during July 8-9.

“We collected three carcasses and submitted them for disease testing on July 12 to determine the cause of death,” Faith Jolley, Utah DWR, stated. “Preliminary tests showed the ducks did not die of avian influenza, and the initial tests did not reveal an obvious diagnosis.”

Now, the DWR state wildlife veterinarian suspects botulism or another toxin as the cause of death, though additional test results are still pending.

Jolley says they have coordinated with the city as well as the Utah Dept. of Environmental Quality on the issue, citing a concern for harmful algal blooms.

“While no harmful algal bloom was observed in the pond proper, DEQ collected samples of algal material growing on the south shoreline, where the pond had overflowed and then receded,” Jolley stated.

The DWR reportedly received results on Friday, July 21 that cyanobacteria, harmful algae, and a small amount of a “hepatotoxin” was detected in the algal mat sample.

Jolley is now advising dog owners to make sure they keep their dogs away from algae mats around the pond.

To learn more about harmful algae and how to keep yourself and your pets safe, visit the DEQ website here.

No further information is available at this time.