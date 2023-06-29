MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A 3-year-old boy tragically drowned Wednesday after a pool gate was left open at an apartment complex in Midvale.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Dept, the 3-year-old boy got out of an apartment at the Reserve at View 78 apartments in Midvale unnoticed and made his way to the pool.

The gate to the pool required a keyfob to access, however, the gate was propped open and the boy went into the pool and drowned.

The pool gate was allegedly left open because some maintenance workers were repairing the apartment hot tub. Unfortunately, the hot tub was out of the view of the pool, and the workers didn’t notice him.

According to Cutler, the boy was in the water for approximately 15 minutes. He was found by his mother, who pulled him out of the water.

After the Unified Fire arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the 3-year-old boy. He was then rushed to the hospital but passed away later that day.

“The boy went into the pool alone, and no one was around to help him,” Cutler said.