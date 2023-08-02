SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three semi-tractors have been significantly damaged after a fire broke out against the front part of a structure, according to Salt Lake Fire Department.

The semi-tractors, semi-trucks without trailers, were at the front of a structure that appeared to be a parking building for vehicles near 2020 S 5200 W in Salt Lake City, officials say.

Due to the size of the industrial building, 45 firefighters were sent to the scene, however, some returned after authorities realized the fire had not damaged the structure itself. While the structure remained intact, officials say the three tractors suffered significant damage.

Authorities extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, and while crews are still on the scene, the situation is now under control, according to the fire department. There were no reported injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.