SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three men were arrested after an alleged kidnapping and robbery earlier this week, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Shawn David Cook, 25; Jerry Jermaine Hunter, 42; and Manyal Dak Jock, 32, were arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felony charges. Police said the men held a female hostage during a robbery, pointing a gun at her head.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, SLCPD detectives received a report by a woman who said her daughter had been kidnapped from a home near 300 South, according to a probable cause statement. She reportedly told police that her daughter had “taken stuff” from the house a few days prior, and that she was now being held hostage by multiple people.

Police said the daughter had gone to the home to look for her mother, but when she went inside, was walked by multiple individuals to a room in the back of the residence who were asking where her mother was.

The individuals were identified as Cook, Hunter, and Jock.

The daughter reportedly told police the individuals held her against her will and told her they were not playing games — that they meant business. The daughter said the individuals told her she could not go anywhere until she got her mom on the phone and she came to the house, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said the men remained in the room with her, with Jock holding a gun to her head.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the girl was eventually able to get away and she went to a friend’s house on Gillespie Ave. The same men, however, reportedly showed up to that house with firearms and kicked in the door. They wore facial coverings, but the girl said she recognized them as the same men who held her hostage, according to the probable cause statement.

The men reportedly took everyone’s drugs, money, wallets, and cellphones.

Police located the daughter at the Gillespie residence and performed a search, where they found several firearms and “multiple other items.”

Police said the men were aggressive, serious about the threats being made, and had “violent tendencies,” according to the probable cause statement.