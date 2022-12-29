WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured following a crash on 4100 South and Constitution Ave, on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Sgt. Carson Liljenquist with the West Valley City Police told ABC4 that a White Ford 350 pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling west on 4100 South when it collided with a Chevrolet Suburban traveling east on the same road trying to make a left turn on Constitution Ave. Another vehicle that was looking to turn right on Constitution Ave. was hit as well.

Liljenquist said a 49-year-old man was sent to Intermountain Medical Center, a 29-year-old woman is being treated at the University of Utah Hospital and a 3-year-old girl is transported to the Primary Children’s Hospital. All three of them are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Earlier today, a crash involving three vehicles that occurred on 4100 South and Utah 85 freeway left one person dead and others injured.

No further information is available.