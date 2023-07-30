SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three people were killed in a car crash in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police say they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night regarding a single-vehicle crash.

A car had reportedly hit a tree and caught fire near 965 North Beck Street. When officers arrived, they found the car “fully engulfed” in fire, according to a release.

All three adults died on scene, police say. No other cars or pedestrians were involved.

Salt Lake City Fire crews put out the fire. Authorities believe speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

Officers are reportedly working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity of the three individuals and notify their family members.

“Their ages and genders are not being released at this time, as that information has not been confirmed,” SLCPD states.

This crash marks the 14th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.