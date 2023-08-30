OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — University of Utah’s seismographs reported an earthquake this evening at around 6:11 p.m. northeast of Huntsville and Eden, measuring at 3.7 on the Richter magnitude scale.

U of U reported the quake as being at a depth of 11.8 kilometers or around 7.3 miles. It was followed 10 minutes later by a smaller 0.8 aftershock at a depth of 9.2 kilometers or around 5.7 miles.

This evening’s quake is the largest on record this month, so far, following a swarm of small quakes over the last three days or so in Yellowstone National Park.

Weber County residents may have felt a 3.7 magnitude earthquake Wednesday night, Aug. 30.

No reports of damage have been made so far this evening, though ABC4 will update this post with further information if it becomes available.

Under the Richter scale, a quake between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude is classified as a “slight” quake, often felt by people but rarely causing damage. Around 100,000 such quakes occur worldwide annually.