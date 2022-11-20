SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.

The investigation started at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 when SLC911 received a call about an incident at 300 South West Temple, Salt Lake City.

The caller later reported that someone was shot, and as officers responded, they learned that someone put the victim in a car and started driving away, according to a press release.

SLC911 call takers reportedly told the driver to stop so officers could find the victim and assess the situation, but the individual kept driving.

Eventually, the driver stopped at a hospital on the University of Utah campus where medical teams rendered first aid.

Police say the victim died at the hospital.

Officers reportedly learned that the shooting happened in a parking lot near a nightclub. Based on information gathered by police, employees from the nightclub allegedly asked several people to leave the club.

While outside, the suspect got into an argument with the victim’s boyfriend, police say. The argument allegedly escalated, resulting in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

After the shooting, the suspect, along with others, reportedly left in an unknown vehicle.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this shooting call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-229528.

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.

Police say this is the 14th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2022.

No further information is currently available.