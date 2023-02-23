MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A 29-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle on Interstate 15 due to snowy road conditions Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a black Subaru Legacy entered northbound I-15 from 5300 South at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The driver started to lose control of his vehicle due to winter road conditions, officials say.

The Subaru was reportedly fishtailing and swerved into the adjacent lane, right in front of a tow truck hauling a vehicle.

DPS officials say the tow truck struck the driver’s side doors of the Subaru, causing the driver to sustain fatal injuries.

The 29-year-old man died from his injuries on the way to the hospital. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved. The northbound lanes of I-15 were restricted temporarily during the crash investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been released.