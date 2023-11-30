SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s a common complaint from drivers on Utah highways: When the roads are wet, the lane markings become impossible to see, especially at night.

“It’s one of the biggest things we hear about,” said John Gleason, the public relations director for UDOT. “If you can’t see the lines in the road, that’s not a safe situation.”

The phenomenon of the vanishing markings is likely to be experienced by drivers this weekend, as rounds of snow and rain are expected along the Wasatch Front.

But UDOT is hopeful that new technology being laid down now and over the next year will put such complaints in the rear-view mirror.

Work has already started on a $26 million project to improve lane striping on major highways along the Wasatch Front, such as I-15, I-215, I-80, and SR-201.

“We’re wrapping up the portion of I-15 in Utah County from about Lehi to Payson,” Gleason said this week. “That’s been going on for the last few months.”

This screenshot shows an aerial view of contrast striping. (Courtesy of UDOT)

The technology being applied is called contrast striping, or tiger tail striping. The white lines laid down are immediately followed by black lines to produce a sharp contrast, as the name suggests.

This technology is particularly useful on highways with light-colored pavement, such as I-15 and I-215.

“Down in Utah County, where we’ve been installing this type of striping over the last several months, we’ve had a lot of great, positive feedback,” Gleason said. “People have reached out and said what a difference it’s made.”

Still, he cautioned that under extreme rain or snow conditions, the striping might not be visible, even with the new technology.

According to a 2022 study from researchers at Indiana State University, the installation of contrast markings led to significant reductions in crashes in an examination of 70 miles of roadway across six states.

In some areas, the technology led to a nearly 20% drop in fatal crashes.

This screenshot shows a close-up image of crews laying down contrast striping. (Courtesy of UDOT)

Along with the contrast striping, UDOT is employing another technique to make the stripes last longer.

Instead of putting the stripes on top of the pavement, machines cut grooves onto the road’s surface and then lay stripes into the shallow indents.

This saves the stripes — and the small glass beads in the reflective paint — from snow plow blades, which can wreak havoc on surface striping.

“So when the plow blades come across, they pass harmlessly to the lane markings,” Gleason said, describing how the indents save the paint.

These indents are expected to help the road markings last around six years. Currently, UDOT has crews retouching the paint on major roads every year, only to have the paint sheared off come winter.

The $26 million project is set to be put on hold this week due to the onset of winter weather. But work will start up again around March, with crews putting contrast striping down in Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.

Should all go to plan over the next several months, the $26 million project could be completed by the end of 2024.

“It all depends on weather,” Gleason said, adding that crews are currently working at night to lay striping so as not to back up highway traffic.

Gleason noted that on top of the $26 million project, the Utah Legislature also allowed UDOT to reallocate money from its construction fund for the purpose of retouching striping going forward.

That means UDOT will have an additional $6 million each year to spend on retouching striping on Wasatch Front highways.

“For all of us, if we’re out driving and we can’t see the lines, that’s incredibly frustrating and scary,” Gleason said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do, to make our lines as visible as possible.”