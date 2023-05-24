SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A rock climber was killed after he fell around 100 feet at Big Cottonwood Canyon, according to the Unified Police Department.

The 26-year-old man was reportedly climbing the “Outside Corner” Wednesday afternoon when he plummeted around 100 feet to his death. His girlfriend shouted for help, and police received a 911 call around 12:20 p.m. to respond to the scene.

The reason behind why he fell is not immediately known.

Police say he was equipped with proper safety equipment for the climb. He was reportedly deceased when first responders arrived at the scene.

Unified Police have requested assistance from Salt Lake County Search and Rescue as well as a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.