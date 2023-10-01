CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — 25 people have been displaced after a fire affected 8 units in a Centerville apartment building early Sunday morning, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

On Oct. 1, at around 1:15 a.m., South Davis Metro Fire personnel responded to a fire at the Cedar Springs Condominium, located at 88 West 50 South.

Officials said the fire was fully involved, affecting at least eight units.

Red Cross of Utah said 25 people were displaced due to the fire. Staff and volunteers with the organization are reportedly helping the displaced families with housing and financial assistance.

“Our Disaster Action Team is offering emotional support, ensuring access to safe lodging, providing financial assistance and sharing crucial information to help individuals recover from this home disaster. In the days and weeks to come, Red Cross will continue to assist those in need and connect them with community resources,” a release states.

South Davis Metro Fire said the fire was put out by crews, and that no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation at this time.

No further information is currently available.