Courtesy of Utah Co. Search and Rescue

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Co. Search and Rescue crews rescued a 24-year-old woman in Diamond Fork on Sunday.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 17, Utah Co. rescue crews, along with Spanish Fork Police, Fire, and EMS, responded to Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork.

Officials said a 24-year-old woman with a “serious knee injury” was along the trail.

EMS personnel stabilized the woman and rescue crews took her down the trail.

She was reportedly taken to the Utah Valley Hospital by ambulance.

No further information is available at this time.