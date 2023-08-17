WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man found at a park early Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was found just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Scottsdale Park, located at 3755 West 3100 South. Reports said the man had suffered multiple wounds and was not conscious.

When first responders arrived along with medical personnel, it was determined the man had died due to his wounds.

Police have not yet identified the victim but confirmed that he was 24 years old.

West Valley Police Department said investigators are on the scene gathering evidence. As this is an ongoing investigation, details of the crime are limited. Officers said they are currently working to determine what happened and who may be responsible for the man’s death.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000. Tips can be provided anonymously.