OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A 22-year-old man has been pronounced dead after he was hospitalized in critical condition due to a motorcycle crash in Ogden, according to Ogden Police.

Police say Gage Sparks-Daily, 22, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, Feb. 25.

Sparks-Daily was reportedly heading northbound near the 2500 block of Harrison Blvd. when a Ford Escape turned left onto Capitol St.

Police say Sparks-Daily crashed into the Ford, leaving him unresponsive.

Sparks-Daily was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash, and has since died from his injuries, police say.

There were reportedly no signs of impairment during the crash.

No further information is available at this time.