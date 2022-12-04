SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a “highly coordinated and lengthy search” on Sunday.

Bhode Smith, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, driving on a revoked license, and violating probation and/or parole.

The investigation started shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, when an SLCPD officer saw a white SUV being driven near 800 West North Temple.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver reportedly refused to pull over. Officers then pursued the SUV, as it closely matched the description of a car stolen during an aggravated assault that happened a few hours prior, police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police had opened the investigation into the stolen car Saturday around 8:20 p.m., in the area of 100 South and 1900 West. Officers learned that two people were “caught breaking into a car,” when one of the suspects threatened one victim with a gun.

One of the suspects reportedly stole the victim’s white SUV and drove away, while the second suspect got into their own car and fled the scene.

A few hours later, SLCPD officers spotted an SUV matching the description of the stolen SUV, though officers lost sight of the vehicle before seeing it again near 500 South Navajo St.

The suspect, Smith, was reportedly driving the SUV in a “fast and reckless manner,” and officers attempted to stop him once again. Smith refused to pull over, a release states, but then stopped and got out of the SUV a few minutes later, “running away into the neighborhood.”

Officers started the “highly coordinated search effort” to find Smith, setting up containment around the suspect’s last known location, which was in the 900 block of West Pueblo St.

Officers heard multiple gunshots while searching, though those shots were allegedly unrelated to the pursuit.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers located Smith hiding inside a garbage can near 950 South and 1500 West. Police arrested Smith along with a woman who had been inside the SUV Smith was driving.

Both the aggravated assault incident and pursuit remain under investigation, though officers have determined the white SUV Smith was driving was separate from the stolen white SUV they initially tried to stop at 800 West North Temple Street. That SUV and the suspect driver – who may be connected to the aggravated assault – is still wanted by police.

No further information is currently available.