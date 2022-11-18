SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A vehicle with no insurance led police to recover illegal drugs this Tuesday, Nov. 15.

A Salt Lake City Police Department officer was patrolling a focus area around 1 a.m. when he saw a white Honda Civic in a parking lot near 960 W North Temple St. He ran the license plate and found that it is not insured, according to the probable cause document. He proceeded to follow the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The affidavit stated that the officer saw marijuana on the driver’s seat after he asked the driver, later identified as Raymundo Romero, 22, to step out of the car. He also discovered a black case containing a bag with a “large amount” of methamphetamine and several smaller bags with the same substance.

The total weight of methamphetamine found in Romero’s vehicle came to about 58 grams. Police also recovered 11 grams of marijuana.

Romero indicated to police he was planning to sell the drugs.

“These types of drug seizures disrupt street-level dealing and help keep those who prey on people addicted to drugs off of our streets,” said Chief Mike Brown. “Day and night, our officers work around the clock to help keep our community safe and hold people accountable when they break the law.”

He is charged with a second-degree felony for using or distributing a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance, an infraction for not having a valid driver’s license and a class C misdemeanor for driving without insurance.

Romero is held at Salt Lake County Jail with the bail set at $1,000.