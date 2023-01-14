SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

On Jan. 14 at around 4:20 a.m., crews responded to a single-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City.

22 firefighters were reportedly on scene of the fire, and all family members were able to get out of the house.

Officials say a pet snake was left inside, though the snake was rescued by fire crews.

The fire is out at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

The incident is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.