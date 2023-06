SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Around 20 firefighters responded to a house fire in Salt Lake City Sunday morning, June 18.

Salt Lake City Fire says the fire occurred shortly before 8:15 a.m. at 1134 W 700 S.

Two individuals had reportedly safely evacuated, and the fire, which officials say started at the back of the house and went into the attic, was “quickly brought under control.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.