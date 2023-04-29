SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A 2-year-old girl died after being run over by her father’s landscaping equipment in a tragic accident in Spanish Fork on Saturday, April 29.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Spanish Fork Police and Fire & EMS responded to the area of 1400 N Sunset Dr. on a report of a child that was run over.

The father had been landscaping in the backyard on a “small stand-up style track loader,” a press release states.

Police say the father was alone, working in the backyard. The release states the child “at some point” exited the home without his knowledge and walked behind the equipment when she was run over.

Emergency personnel reportedly performed lifesaving efforts but the child passed away due to her injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. Police say this is still an active case.

No further information is currently available.