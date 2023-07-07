An exterior view of the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork (Courtesy: Google Earth)

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Spanish Fork Police said they found the body of a 2-year-old toddler in a canal on Friday morning.

Police said the report of a missing 2-year-old came in just before 9 a.m. on Friday. The child was reportedly with his father at a football field at the American Leadership Academy near 900 West and 1100 South.

According to police, the child was last seen on camera exiting the football area to the west on Mill Road. Several officers and volunteers began searching the area.

The child was found around 10:15 a.m., submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris gate about a quarter mile away from the football field and academy. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS attempted life-saving measures to resuscitate the child, however, he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the ALA community,” wrote Spanish Fork Police Department in a press release.