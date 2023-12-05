SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 2-year-old child was seriously hurt Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a Layton school parking lot while walking with their mother.

The Layton Police Department said the collision happened around 3:50 p.m. at Layton Christian Academy, located on UT-193.

The child was walking with their mother and a sibling when a driver hit them, pinning them under the car. Witnesses helped move the vehicle to free the people trapped underneath.

Emergency crews brought the 2-year-old child to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, police said. The child’s condition was not listed.

An ambulance also brought the mother to a nearby hospital. Her condition is also unknown.

The driver, identified only as a woman, stopped and cooperated with investigators, police said.

She was allegedly driving slowly in the parking lot when the collision happened. The sun in her eyes might have been a factor.

This collision is the second incident on Tuesday where a child was hurt in a school parking lot. The first happened in the morning outside a Manga middle school, where a 13-year-old girl was hurt in a hit-and-run.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, there have been about 950 pedestrian-auto crashes on Utah roads this year.

Layton is located roughly 24 miles north of Salt Lake City.