SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a construction explosion Friday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport that left two workers with burn injuries.

The incident took place at a construction site near Concourse B, according to Nancy Volmer, director of communication for SLC International Airport.

One worker sustained serious burns while the other had minor injuries. They have been transported to the local burn trauma center for treatment.

Volmer added that an internal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arson is not suspected in this incident.

Check back as more information becomes available.