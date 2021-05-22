2 workers electrocuted in West Valley City, both rushed to hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men were electrocuted while working in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Unified Police Department, the two men were electrocuted around 4:30 p.m. while working at Wasatch Electrical at 4390 S. Constitution Blvd.

As crews arrived on scene, both individuals were taken to Intermountain Health Care due to the extent of their injuries.

Officials tell ABC4 one victim is currently in extremely critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the other is in poor condition but expected to survive.

According to the Unified Police Department, electrocution in this manner is “a pretty rare occurrence.”

ABC4 will update as the story develops.