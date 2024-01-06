MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Two women are facing charges after allegedly using false personal information to buy a new Mazda from Tim Dahle Mazda twice.

Gabrielle Marie Baker, 33, and Laree Nichole Willis, 36, were arrested for the offenses of producing or transferring false identification, a second-degree felony; theft/deception — firearm or operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony; forgery, a third-degree felony; false evidence of title and registration, a third-degree felony; making a false credit report, a class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, the Murray Police Department said.

On Dec. 30, 2023, Baker and Willis went to the Tim Dahle Mazda dealership located in Murray. They co-signed and filled out the paperwork to purchase a 2024 Mazda CX-30 from the dealership, however with incorrect information, according to Murray Police.

Willis reportedly put a false social security number on the applications and gave the dealership a photocopy of a fake Arizona drivers license. Baker reportedly put a false name, date of birth, and social security number on the applications and gave the dealership a photocopy of a fake Utah drivers license. The two also provided fake 1-800-CONTACTS paystubs, according to Murray Police.

Baker and Willis later told police the drivers licenses and paystubs were fake, and that the social security numbers were not valid, saying they got them off the internet, police said.

Additionally, during the purchase process, Baker and Willis reportedly provided false information on their credit application. The social security number Baker provided belonged to a different person, and the social security number Willis provided was fake, police said.

Baker and Willis filled out the Utah application for title forms using fake drivers license numbers, Murray Police said. Baker reportedly used the name “Gabriella Sanchez,” which police noted is not her name.

Additionally, Baker filled out a motor vehicle lease form with Mazda, agreeing to buy the vehicle for $31,332.80, and with Willis as the co-signer. Baker again used the name “Gabriella Sanchez” on this document.

After a few days, police said employees at the dealership became suspicious because Baker and Willis did not make the down payment on time. The dealership attempted to contact them, but the phone numbers and other contact information were not valid. The dealership then reportedly contacted 1-800-CONTACTS, and confirmed that the two were not actual employees and that the paystubs were false.

The dealership listed the vehicle as stolen, and police said they later recovered it.

On Friday, Jan. 5, officers with the Murray Police Department said they responded to the Tim Dahle Mazda dealership when one of the employees stated Baker and Willis were there trying to purchase another vehicle.

Baker reportedly provided the name “Gabriella Sanchez” again, with a false date of birth and social security number. Officers advised Baker they knew that was false information, however she insisted it was not. Later, police said Willis told Baker “just to be honest,” and Baker gave her correct information.

Police said Willis was placed under arrest and searched. Officers reportedly found three small bags of black tar, later field tested and found to be heroine. Police said they also found a hollow plastic tube with black and brown residue inside.

Baker and Willis were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the aforementioned charges.