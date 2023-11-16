CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two men were taken into custody earlier in November after allegedly stealing guns out of cars and selling them in Cedar City and Las Vegas, according to police.

Thomas Leroy Evarts, 20, and Travis William Edward Gunter, 22, both face third-degree felony charges of possession of firearms by a restricted person and unauthorized possession of a firearm as well as misdemeanor charges for altering a number on a pistol, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a probable cause statement by Cedar City Police Department, officers allegedly spotted Evarts and Gunter fleeing from an area where there was a report of a “loud noise disturbance.” The two were found in a nearby field where they were taken into custody.

Both men allegedly admitted that they had come to the area to break into cars that were unlocked and steal what they could. Police later reported finding their car, which they say had a smell of marijuana, a bag of “shrooms,” drug paraphernalia, and an allegedly stolen gun with the serial number scratched off.

Police also allegedly found different calibers of ammunition, which Evarts and Gunter said belonged to other guns that were already sold in Las Vegas and Cedar City, according to a probable cause statement.

“Both males stated this is not the first time they have done this,” Cedar City police reported in their affidavit. “Just a few weeks ago, they broke into other vehicles in Cedar City.”

Both men were booked into the Iron County Jail on the above charges.