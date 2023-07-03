WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Two 16-year-olds were killed in a crash in West Jordan on Sunday, July 2, according to West Jordan Police.

Officers responded to the scene on 7000 S near 5250 W shortly before 2 a.m. Police say a Jaguar had crashed into the back of a flatbed trailer that was legally parked on the shoulder of the road.

Police say the passenger in the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police believe speed was a factor in this crash due to the Jaguar’s damage.

No further information regarding the two teens has been released at this time.