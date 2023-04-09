WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A helicopter crashed above Midway in Wasatch Co. on Saturday, April 8, according to Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue.

Officials say a 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. A helicopter, holding a pilot and passenger, reportedly crashed above Midway.

Courtesy of Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue

Courtesy of Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue

Search and rescue teams responded to the incident — the pilot and passenger “were in good shape and were able to hike most of the way out,” according to Wasatch Co. Search & Rescue.

No further information is available at this time.