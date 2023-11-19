OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were shot in Ogden on Friday, according to Ogden Police.

On Nov. 17, at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of 27th St. on reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. First aid was provided to them, and they were taken to local hospitals, according to a release.

Police are currently in the process of identifying those involved and interviewing witnesses to determine what took place.

There is no outstanding threat to the public at this time, police said. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Ogden Police at 801-629-8228.

No further information is currently available.