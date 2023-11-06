TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on eastbound I-80 Monday night when officials say they attempted to help others involved in a different collision just moments earlier.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the series of unfortunate events happened in Tooele County and began with a passenger car on the freeway’s right shoulder with a dead battery.

In an attempt to help the stranded car, a truck tried to make a U-turn so it could jumpstart the vehicle. However, as it was turning, a car T-boned the truck.

The driver of the car only suffered minor injuries, and neither of the two people in the truck were hurt. But that’s when a third car pulled up to check on them.

Two of the three people in this third car got out, and one of them was a doctor, the patrol said.

While the two were checking on those involved in the crash, a semi smashed into the truck, as it was lying sideways in the road. The force of the collision pushed the truck back into the two pedestrians, seriously wounding them.



A medical helicopter airlifted the two pedestrians to a hospital for treatment.

Hazmat crews were working to clear the scene, as the semi spilled fuel in the area, UHP said. All lanes are expected to reopen by midnight.