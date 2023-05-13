SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A fight involving multiple incarcerated individuals broke out at the Utah State Correctional Facility on Saturday, May 13, causing the Utah Dept. of Corrections to initiate a temporary lockdown.

The fight occurred in the restricted housing unit of the prison and resulted in injuries, a press release states.

Officials say two people were sent to the hospital, with one being admitted for further treatment. No staff members were injured during the incident, the release states.

Utah Corrections reportedly also locked down the Central Utah Correctional Facility as a “standard precautionary measure,” the release states.

During the lockdown, incarcerated individuals will reportedly be restricted to their assigned cells and dormitories, with “limited movement” permitted until a further review is completed.

The Utah State Prison is located in Salt Lake City and houses approximately 2,200 incarcerated male and 400 female individuals. The Central Utah Prison is located in Gunnison and houses approximately 1,700 incarcerated males.