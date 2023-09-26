SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While most people leave FanX with memories of meeting celebrity guests, one celebrity and an agent are leaving with new family members.

Stacey Dash, best known for the 1995 movie “Clueless,” and personal appearance agent Zack Beck both came out of the three-day convention with a newly adopted puppy.

Stacey Dash with her newly adopted puppy, Mr. Black (Courtesy of Gina Benavidez via Paws for Life Utah) Zack Beck with his newly adopted puppy, Muffin (Courtesy of Deann Carver via Paws for Life Utah)

Paws For Life Utah, a no-kill animal rescue group based in Heber City, worked with the FanX Convention to provide a litter of mixed-breed puppies for the convention’s “puppy lounge.” It’s the convention’s sixth year hosting the VIP-only lounge, inviting celebrity guests to shelter away from the convention hustle and bustle and spend time with puppies provided by a local animal rescue.

Last year, DC Universe star Conor Leslie adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy after her time in the green room. Jason Patric, Renee O’Connor, Michael Rosenbaum and John Barrowman have also adopted during their time in Salt Lake City.

This year, Dash took home a puppy she has named Mr. Black. Dash reportedly cuddled with the puppy while it napped on her lap Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, Dash officially completed the adoption process.

“I fell in love and I want to give him a good home,” said Dash. “I found a new life partner. Meet Mr. Black.”

Zack Beck adopted his puppy for his family, saying his 4-year-old son Lucas has been asking for a dog for the past several weeks.

“[Lucas is] very, very excited,” said Beck. “He started cleaning the house to get ready. We want to make sure the dog gets a good home.” Beck said his son plans on naming the puppy Muffin, after a character in the popular children’s show “Bluey.”

Paws for Life Utah said it pulled the mother dog of the two puppies from an animal shelter just before she gave birth to 10 puppies total. The mother and her litter have since been cared for in a foster volunteer’s home for the last two months. Seven of the litter were guests in FanX’s green room this year.

Kris Brunisholz, Paws for Life’s director of operations, said the puppies were rotated in the green room each day to make sure each puppy got enough rest and was taken care of throughout the convention.

FanX Green Room hospitality manager Stephanie Farr said the convention has become known for its puppies in the green room over the years.

“This was our 10th anniversary and we had our largest show ever with over 100 celebrities. They were so excited to see the adorable puppies,” said Farr. “We love helping support local animal rescue groups every year.”

The remaining puppies from this year’s green room rescue as well as other rescued animals are still available for adoption as well. More information can be found at the Paws for Life Utah website.