SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Firefighters are on the scene investigating an explosion at a Salt Lake chemical company that injured two people on Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City Fire Division Chief Dan Walker told ABC4 the explosion happened around 5:30 a.m. at Thatcher Chemical, located near California Avenue and Fortune Road.

According to Walker, some workers at Thatcher Chemical were performing normal operations in preparation for the day when one of the tanks ruptured causing the explosion. The explosion caused damage to the building and two employees suffered minor injuries as a result.

One of the two employees was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries. The other was treated and released on scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Walker told AB4 that the ruptured tank did not release any chemicals into the air and there is no threat to the public. Walker said the explosion was contained to Thatcher Chemical and crews have already begun clearing the scene.

Once crews clear the scene, Thatcher Chemical will take over the investigation.