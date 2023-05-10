MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Murray Police are asking the public for information on a stabbing that left two men injured Tuesday night.

According to a press release, two men entered the Holiday gas station near 5300 S 580 W at about 9:40 p.m. and said that they had been stabbed by someone with a knife.

Police say the two men were walking back to their hotel just east of the gas station when they were assaulted.

Both of them reportedly had stab wounds to their arms and hands. They were transported to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man who is 5’9 to 6′ tall. Police say he was wearing a gray hoodie, black medical mask and has green curly hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has information on the suspect should contact Murray Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number MR23-16154.