SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two men were charged today in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened at a Salt Lake City apartment earlier this month.

According to court documents, Ivy Grant, 27, was charged with second-degree obstruction of justice while Taddy Jackman, 44, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.

Grant and Jackman were accused of being involved in the killing of Charles Alires, 34, at the Palmer Courts on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Salt Lake City Police responded to 999 South Main Street on reports of a stabbing around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, court documents say. Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw Alires lying on the basketball court with stab wounds to his chest, calf and back. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Surveillance footage allegedly revealed a man, later identified as Grant, hugging and shaking hands with several people in the stairwell area of the apartment. Alires was then reportedly seen walking down the stairs and getting into the first fight with Grant.

During the fight, a man later identified as Jackman pulled out a knife and stabbed Alires several times, court documents state. Alires was reportedly knocked to the ground while Grant and Jackman continued to hit him. After that, the group of people allegedly dispersed, and Alires got up and walked to the basketball court where he collapsed.

Court documents note that detectives later identified one of the people on the scene when the stabbing occurred. The witness positively identified Jackman as the man who stabbed Alires and Grant as the man who hit Alires.

When questioned by police, Grant allegedly denied getting into a fight with Alires and knowing anyone in the still shots taken from the video surveillance footage. However, police reportedly obtained a search warrant for his residence and found several clothing items covered in blood. They matched the clothes he was wearing during the stabbing as well, court documents say.