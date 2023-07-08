SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two masked men in possession of AR-15 rifles were arrested on Thursday, July 6, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a call from a community member who saw something “out of the ordinary,” a release states. The caller reportedly saw two men with masks and hoodies covering their faces walking away from a car near 300 East 700 South.

Officers responded to the scene and found two men, later identified as Angelo Crippen, 18, and Angelo Gay, 19, “walking in the middle of the street” toward a nearby apartment complex.

The officers stopped the two individuals, and while talking with Gay, they found a loaded “AR-15 style rifle” concealed in his pants. Gay was also in possession of a vape pen suspected of containing marijuana, the release states.

Two AR-15 style rifles recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD photo | July 6, 2023).

“Officers learned Crippen also had possession of the rifle officers recovered from Gay,” the release states. Upon searching a car associated with the suspects, the officers also found a second AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, suboxone, and another vape pen suspected of containing marijuana.

Gay was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, carrying a concealed loaded firearm, possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of a roadway.

Crippen was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and unlawful use of a roadway.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.