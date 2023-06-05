SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police confiscated two loaded guns from students at Highland High School on Monday, June 5.

The investigation started around 1 p.m. when Highland High security reportedly alerted a school resource officer about a “suspicious car” parked on school property, a release states.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Upon patrolling the area, the school resource officer saw the suspicious car parked with three people sitting inside.

The officer then approached the car and conducted a traffic stop, but all three students tried leaving, the release states.

Two of the students, who both attend Highland High, entered the school and “tried to quickly exit,” authorities say. At this point, the officer called for back-up.

“The school resource officer quickly and safely detained both students after a short struggle,” the release states.

Officers found those students to be in possession of two loaded handguns, one of which was listed as stolen.

SLCPD began searching for the third individual who ran from the parked car. That person has been identified as a student at East High School.

Officers were able to find that student after a short search, the release states.

The two students in possession of the handguns have been arrested and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

The third student has been released to a legal guardian.

Due to the fact these individuals are juveniles, no additional information about them will be released.

“At this time, it is unknown how the students accessed the firearms. Furthermore, their intent is unknown,” the release states. The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.

No further information is currently available.