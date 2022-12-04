WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were killed in a car crash involving a box truck in West Valley City Saturday night.

West Valley Police say the individuals were traveling on 2700 South near the intersection of 3200 West when they hit a box truck parked on the side of the road.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the box truck suffered minor injuries.

Police do not know the cause of the accident at this time.

No further information is currently available.