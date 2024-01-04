PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were killed and another critically injured in a crash involving an overturned semi-truck and a Honda Civic early Thursday morning, Jan. 4.

Utah Highway Patrol said the semi-truck drifted off the roadway on I-15 near milepost 248 in Payson around 1:30 a.m. The driver overcorrected to return onto the interstate, causing the driver to lose control and roll the truck onto the driver’s side. UHP officials said the semi and its trailer came to a rest, blocking the two northbound lanes of I-15.

A short time after the rollover, a northbound Honda Civic reported did not notice the overturned semi and collided with its trailer. Utah Highway Patrol said the driver and front-seat passenger of the Civic died at the scene. A passenger in the back seat of the Honda was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

UHP said northbound I-15 was closed from the time of the crash and officials diverted traffic off exit 244. The semi-truck spilled its haul of plastic crates and shelving onto the highway, delaying the reopening of the interstate.

Utah Highway Patrol said an investigation into the crash and clean-up of the scene could take a few more hours. UDOT Traffic reports the interstate is estimated to reopen around 8 a.m. on Thursday and commuters should use an alternate route and expect delays.