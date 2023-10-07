UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people are in serious condition after a three-car crash on Cory. B Wride Memorial Highway, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident reportedly involved one rollover and another head-on collision.

All lanes of traffic are shut down, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours, Utah County officials said.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on-scene and investigating.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.