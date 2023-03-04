SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two were hospitalized in critical condition after a driver sped into an intersection and crashed in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 3, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

DPS states that just before 1:30 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was parked on the shoulder of I-215 W Northbound around two miles south of the 700 North off-ramp.

A car reportedly sped past the trooper at a high rate of speed and the trooper pulled into traffic and turned on his lights, attempting to catch up with the car.

As the trooper approached the top of the 700 North off-ramp, DPS states he saw the violator drive into the intersection and crash into another car.

Both drivers were reportedly taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is handling the crash investigation.

No further information is available at this time.