OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were hurt Tuesday after a driver lost consciousness and slammed into a building in Ogden.

The Ogden Police Department said the driver suffered a medical issue around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Weber Human Services, located near the city center.

When the driver lost consciousness, his foot pressed on the gas pedal. In response, a quick-thinking passenger in the vehicle grabbed the steering wheel and was able to navigate through the parking lot.

But as the vehicle gained speed, it crossed Lincoln Avenue and slammed into a building on the 2600 block of that street.

Images taken at the scene show a white Jeep having smashed through a large window and almost fully inside a one-story commercial brick building.

While the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries, no one else was hurt, police said. However, the building sustained significant damage.





This image shows a vehicle that slammed into a building on Oct. 17, 2023, in Ogden, Utah. (Courtesy of Ogden Police Department)

Emergency crews were called in to secure the building and remove the vehicle.

Ogden is located roughly 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.