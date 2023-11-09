This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were hospitalized Thursday after the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a motorcycle in Sandy before authorities say an officer shot him during a confrontation with police.



Sgt. Greg Moffitt, with Sandy City Police Department, said officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle that later proved to have been stolen.



Officers followed the vehicle, without activating their lights, as they were waiting for reinforcements for a high-risk stop.

Still, the driver noticed the officers tailing him, Moffitt said, and he began to speed away. Police continued to follow at a distance.

A motorcycle lies on a Sandy street following a crash on Nov. 9, 2023. (credit: Tyson Romero/KTVX)

However, near the intersection of West 9000 South and Monroe Street, the driver tried to make a turn into on-coming traffic and collided with a motorcycle, Moffitt said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

After the crash, the driver continued to flee along Monroe Street, leading officers to a dead-end road a few blocks away. Two officers confronted the driver, and “at some point during that encounter shots were fired by an officer,” Moffitt said.



The driver was injured, and emergency crews brought him to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is also unknown.



The officer who shot at the driver was not hurt, Moffitt said. It’s yet unclear what led the officer to fire, or if the driver was armed.

An Officer Involved Critical Incident team is investigating the shooting.



Sections of West 9000 South and Monroe Street are expected to be closed for several hours as crews investigate.