TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Two homes lit up in flames in Taylorsville Friday, and crews say it was likely avoidable.

According to Ryan Love with the Unified Fire Department, the fire started around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, July 21, after the Taylorsville Fire crews received multiple 911 calls of a possible structure fire.

Love said when they arrived there were two homes on fire, and several trees on fire in between the home as well.

This fire was declared a second-alarm fire due to the high temperatures, as well as the fact two homes were involved. According to Love, occupants from both homes were there at the time of the fire. Occupants from one home were checked for possible smoke inhalation, but it seems that they are unaffected.

During their cleanup from the fire, Love said investigators uncovered the cause.

“We just received word that the fire was actually caused by an improper disposal of ashes from a small fire last night,” Love said. “Due to the rising temperature during the day it got a little too hot, and then smoldered and caught some […] trees on fire in between the two houses.”

Taylorsville Fire, Courtesy Jesse Valdez ABC4

According to Love, one of the homes received significant damage from the fire. The fire reportedly entered the attic, as well as some of the living areas. Love said this fire was unavoidable, and that it can be a clear reminder to properly dispose of fire.

“This fire is actually a really good reminder as we’re approaching the 24th of July and legal firework discharge dates that you know proper disposal of fireworks is very important,” Love said. “This fire here behind me was caused from improper disposal of ashes from a fire the night before, and due to the rising temperatures today, it actually got warm enough to ignite again. and that can absolutely happen with fireworks as well.”

Love gave the following advice on disposing of fireworks to avoid accidents:

Put the fireworks in a five-gallon bucket of water, make sure they are fully submerged, and leave them there overnight. Love said doing that can ensure used fireworks are properly extinguished.

There were a total of 50 firefighters, and four fire departments working to put out the fire. This included Unified Fire Department, Murray City Fire, South Salt Lake Fire, and West Valley City Fire.