WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two fires broke out along the Jordan River Parkway Trail back to back on Thursday, Aug. 10, according to West Valley City Fire Department.

Fire officials say a “pretty sizable fire” sparked in the brush and trees near 1100 W and 3000 S around 6 p.m., just after authorities had extinguished a smaller fire along the trail near 3500 S. The second fire took around two hours to extinguish.

While police were on the scene taking notes, it is not confirmed whether or not there will be an investigation into the cause of these fires. Officials say it is likely the heat and dry brush were contributing factors.

“We spend a lot of our summers over here on the Jordan River Park Trail,” WVCFD Captain Mike Higgs said. He said the influx of traffic, people, and camps of those experiencing homelessness all contribute to increased fire risk.

If you see flames or smoke on the trail, Higgs said to call 911 and try to pinpoint an address on a nearby building to the east or west to provide to dispatchers. This helps fire officials locate the fire quickly as that can be a challenge on the trail.

While this particular fire was easy to locate, Higgs said it had its own challenge.

“The biggest problem with this was access,” Higgs said. “We could see where it was but it’s hard to get these trucks over onto these trails.”

The West Valley City Fire Department was assisted by the South Salt Lake Fire Department, United Fire Authority, and the Murray City Fire Department.