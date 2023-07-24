SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is auctioning off two of its “deputies” over the next week.

Deputy Porkchop and Deputy Einswine, two Vietnamese potbelly pigs taken in by the Sheriff’s Office went up for auction on Saturday, July 22. The public can submit bids to take home either or both deputies until Monday, July 31 at noon.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said both pigs were found wandering the streets and were not claimed. The Sheriff’s Office decided to “deputize them” and have them patrol the livestock yard for troublemakers.

Deputy Einswine is described as being a 20-pound white hair male. He likes oinking, eating and “discussing the theory of relativity.” The Sheriff’s Office admitted to not being able to understand any of that discussion.

Deputy Porkchop (Image courtesy Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Porkchop is a 50-60 pound gray and black hair female that doesn’t like Deputy Einswine very much.

“They tried staying in the same pen, but Einswine chased her around too much,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Porkchop likes napping, oinking and keeping to her own space.

Both pigs are sold “as is” and the information is the Sheriff’s Office’s best guess. The pigs may have been deputized without the Sheriff’s permission and “therefore are not really deputies,” per a press release. The release also notes that Deputy Einswine “may or may not” know anything about the theory of relativity.

Auctions are accepted by mail or in person at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (3075 North Main Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660) or at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter (582 West 3000 North, Spanish Fork, UT 84660). All bids, including mailed-in bids, must be received before the auction ends at noon on Monday, July 31.

Bids must be in sealed envelopes as unsealed bids will not be accepted.

Bidders must include their name, phone number, amount of bid and which pig the bid is for.

More details about the auction or who to contact for questions can be found on the Utah County Sheriff’s Office website.