SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) — Two people are killed in a head-on collision involving four vehicles on Highway 189 near Wallsburg Tuesday, April 18, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Highway 189 has traffic backed up in both directions as authorities are investigating and cleaning up the area.

A vehicle was driving southbound on the highway “at a high rate of speed” when it reportedly “crossed over into the northbound lanes” hitting a car head-on, according to authorities.

Both drivers were declared dead on the scene. Drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash have minor injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say “traffic is severely backed up, both directions” and are asking the public “to avoid the area.” They are estimating the road will be closed for 2 to 3 more hours, meaning it is likely to reopen later today around 7 to 8 p.m.