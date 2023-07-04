SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) — Two Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were killed in South Weber after their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Monday, July 3.

Corporal Steven Lewis, 54, and Deputy Jennifer Turner, 39, were struck and killed in a wrong-way crash near the intersection of South Weber Drive and Canyon Meadows Drive.

Lewis and Turner were on a motorcycle eastbound when they were reportedly unable to take a curve and collided with a westbound truck. Both were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck driver reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Corporal Lewis served the Davis County Sheriff’s Office for five and half years while Turner joined the office in 2020.

“The tragic passing of Corporal Steven Lewis and Deputy Jennifer Turner is devastating to all of us,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Both were very impactful in their positions at the Sheriff’s Office and will be deeply missed. I know they were both excited about their future together.”

During his time with Sheriff’s Office, Lewis served as a Corrections deputy before being selected to spearhead a new recruitment and mentor program. In 2021, Lewis was promoted to the rank of corporal, helping other deputies “learn the ropes.” In 2022, Lewis took on a new duty leading the Davis County Honor Guard. Lewis served in the Army for six years and leaves behind his parents, Robyn and Ralph Lewis.

Turner served in the Corrections division in housing and intake after graduating from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy. In 2022, she was elected to represent Corrections as a board member of the Davis County Sheriff’s Employee Association. She also helped lead the Ankle Monitor Program to help non-violent offenders to stay accountable while staying in the community and participate in necessary treatment. Turner leaves behind three children, siblings, and parents, Daryl and Colette Peterson.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from across the state and nation as we grieve not one, but two holes that our DCSO family now has,” Davis County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “Jennifer and Steve touched many lives at the Sheriff’s Office and in their communities and will not be forgotten.”

Davis Behavioral Health staff and an in-office therapist will be onsite at the Sheriff’s Office to provide support to staff for the foreseeable future.