KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The Kaysville Fire Department stayed busy on Thursday night responding to several incidents where, thankfully, there were only minor injuries.

In two separate accidents, two cars left the roadway and crashed. The first crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Highway 89 frontage road and Elias Road. Crews said an SUV traveled down a steep embankment and nearly fell onto its side.

First responders were able to stabilize the car in place using struts before safely removing the single victim from the car. Officials said there were no injuries from the accident.

The second crash happened around 9 p.m. near 1400 South and Haight Creek Drive. A single car jumped the curb and crashed into a tree. Crews did not say how many were involved in the second crash but only minor injuries were sustained and everyone was treated and released at the scene.

On the same night, Kaysville fire crews responded to reports of a home “fully engulfed” in flames that turned out to be several homes lit up with “Griswold-like” lights.

“We hope you all have a safe holiday weekend and a Merry Christmas,” wrote the Kaysville Fire Department on social media.

Traffic always heightens during the holiday season which can increase the chances of car crashes and serious incidents. While there were luckily no injuries in these accidents, it’s important to take precautions to stay safe while driving on the roads.

The CDC said drivers should always drive at safe speeds, put away distractions, wear a seatbelt and never drive impaired. Travelers should also check weather conditions before hitting the road and make sure they are prepared for what road conditions may be in store during travels